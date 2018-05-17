Breaking News

Trump offers 'congratulations' to America on anniversary of Mueller investigation

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Updated 8:08 AM ET, Thu May 17, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Giuliani: Mueller's team will not indict Trump
Giuliani: Mueller's team will not indict Trump

    JUST WATCHED

    Giuliani: Mueller's team will not indict Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Giuliani: Mueller's team will not indict Trump 01:46

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump sarcastically congratulated America Thursday on the one-year anniversary of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, maintaining that there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians.

"Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History...and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction," Trump tweeted. "The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!"
Trump has repeatedly fumed about the investigation in public. The probe has brought charges against 22 people and companies, notched five guilty pleas and seen one person sentenced. A number of those charges were related to Russia's interference in the presidential election, but so far, none of them has extended to potential collusion between the Russian government and Trump associates.
Meet the Mueller Team interactive link Meet the Mueller team

Special counsel Robert Mueller assembled a team of at least 17 lawyers for his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Nearly $7 million was spent by the federal government between May and September 2017 to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to the latest publicly available spending figures.

    CNN's Sara Murray, Evan Perez, Dana Bash, Marshall Cohen, Caroline Kelly and Liz Stark contributed to this report.