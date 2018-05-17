Trump offers 'congratulations' to America on anniversary of Mueller investigation

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump sarcastically congratulated America Thursday on the one-year anniversary of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, maintaining that there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians.

"Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History...and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction," Trump tweeted. "The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!"

Trump has repeatedly fumed about the investigation in public. The probe has brought charges against 22 people and companies, notched five guilty pleas and seen one person sentenced. A number of those charges were related to Russia's interference in the presidential election, but so far, none of them has extended to potential collusion between the Russian government and Trump associates.

