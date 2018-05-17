Democratic lawmaker proposes bill to bar members from sleeping in their offices

Washington (CNN) Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi introduced legislation Thursday that would prohibit House members from sleeping in their offices, a regular practice for some lawmakers.

The bill would also grant lawmakers tax deductions for living expenses while they're in Washington for legislative session.

If passed and implemented, the bill would directly target House Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who are among the dozens of lawmakers who have said they sleep in their offices.

For that reason, the bill is likely to go nowhere in the House while Ryan is speaker or Republicans are in power. Neither GOP House leader responded to CNN's request for comment about the legislation.

Ryan told CNN in 2015 that he sleeps in his office in the Longworth House Office Building because it helps him get more work done.

