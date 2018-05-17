Air Force apologizes for 'Yanny' or 'Laurel' tweet

Washington (CNN) The US Air Force apologized Thursday for its ill-advised attempt to incorporate the viral "Yanny" or "Laurel" meme into a tweet about repelling a Taliban attack in Afghanistan.

In what was clearly a major social media fail, the initial tweet -- which was posted by the Air Force's official account earlier in the day -- attempted to put a playful spin on the popular meme currently sweeping the internet by comparing it to the distinctive sound of the 30mm cannons aboard an A-10 Warthog aircraft.

"The Taliban Forces in Farah city #Afghanistan would much rather have heard #Yanny or #Laurel than the deafening #BRRRT they got courtesy of our #A10," the tweet said.

The tweet has since been deleted and replaced with an apology that said the initial post was "made in poor taste."

We apologize for the earlier tweet regarding the A-10. It was made in poor taste and we are addressing it internally. It has since been removed. — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) May 17, 2018

"We apologize for the earlier tweet regarding the A-10. It was made in poor taste and we are addressing it internally. It has since been removed," the second post said.

