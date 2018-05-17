The royal wedding mania paradox

Sally Kohn is a CNN political commentator and the author of the book "The Opposite of Hate." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) I don't understand why anyone in Britain -- or anywhere else, for that matter -- cares about the royal wedding. And yet here I am obsessively clicking on every story, paying attention to all the details and eagerly awaiting the big day.

That we worship the rich and glamorous elites while simultaneously raging against the rampant inequality that produces them is a paradox that sums up the state of our world at the moment.

You would think in an era of rising economic inequality and amid surging populist sentiment, we wouldn't care about princes and princesses, right? If anything, they might even be a source of frustration for us. After all, did you know that in addition to an estimated net worth of $88 billion , the British royal family has many of its expenses paid for by taxpayers?

And this, despite the fact that Britain has responded to tough economic times by resorting to fiscal austerity -- such that according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the UK's budget today is effectively the same as it was 10 years ago. According to the Independent , "The major report from the UK's leading economic think tank shows that deep cuts have left the [National Health Service], schools and prisons in a 'fragile state', and have merely returned public spending to pre-financial crisis levels."

In the United States, we can also expect wall-to-wall media coverage of the royal wedding. Even though our nation was founded, in part, in rebellion against the arbitrary authority of monarchy. Imperfect republic though we might be, we still seem to have a reason to worship celebrity, and I think that's where the fixation with royalty comes in -- that in an increasingly, seemingly hopeless era of economic inequality and political intransigence, maybe we think our only hope is being whisked off to a castle.