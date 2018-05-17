'Who will give Meghan away?' isn't the right question

Anushay Hossain is a writer and political commentator based in Washington. For more, visit AnushaysPoint.com. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) Meghan Markle is already breaking with multiple cultural conventions as she prepares to become the first biracial, divorced, famous-in-her-own-right-actress to formally enter the famously traditional British royal family when she marries Prince Harry on Saturday.

Anushay Hossain

But (as of this writing) Markle will reportedly not be observing one tradition in particular: after days of speculation in the press about her father's health and relationship with his daughter, Thomas Markle has now confirmed he will not be attending . With the world tuned in wondering who will "give Meghan away," it's well past time for us to evaluate why, in 2018, we apparently still care so much about whether or not a man walks his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day.

For feminists, weddings in general are littered with landmines of gender politics -- from the wearing of white to the keeping of names to the asking of permission for someone's hand. It's certainly no secret that the tradition of having a father walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day and "give" her away is deeply rooted in sexism, basically symbolizing the passing of a woman -- the "property" of one man, her father -- to the next man, her husband.

The fact is, Meghan Markle can have her mom, or Prince William, or Prince Charles, or no one at all walk her down the aisle. She can walk down the aisle by herself if she wants to. It is her choice.

JUST WATCHED What Williams and Markle have in common Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What Williams and Markle have in common 01:24

Being walked down the aisle by a father does reinforce the perception of women's economic dependency, but also carries the strong implication that women are incapable of being in control of their own lives.

Read More