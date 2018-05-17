Why Americans are having fewer children

Story highlights The number of births in the US hit its lowest number in three decades

(CNN) US birthrates hit "another record low" in 2017, according to a report released Thursday by the National Center for Health Statistics.

The report estimates that 3,853,472 babies were born nationally last year -- the fewest in 30 years and down from a 2007 record high of 4,316,233.

The total fertility rate in 2017 was "below replacement -- the level at which a given generation can replace itself" when deaths are also taken into account, the report says, also noting that this has generally been the case since 1971.

"There are experts out there who would argue that, given limited resources, maybe there's an advantage to lower population growth, which could be driven by fewer births," said Gretchen Livingston, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center who has analyzed these data for years but was not involved in the new report. "But on the other hand, there's a lot of people out there who think that maybe lower fertility might prove problematic, particularly as the labor force starts to shrink as a result."

Birthrates were down for women of all ages -- except those in their early 40s. Experts say that women choosing to have children later in life is lowering birthrates , and this change might be temporary.

