DRC Ebola outbreak enters 'new phase' as it spreads to urban area

(CNN)An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has now entered a "new phase," after the first urban case was confirmed in Mbandaka city, the country's health minister, Dr. Oly Ilunga Kalenga, said Wednesday.
The spread of the virus from rural areas into a city has raised fears it could quickly spread and become harder to control.
A total of 44 cases of hemorrhagic fever have now been reported, including 23 deaths, according to the health ministry. Three cases have been confirmed with laboratory tests.
As of now, the 23 deaths have occurred in rural areas, allowing authorities to attempt ring-fencing vaccinations in the the affected regions.
A newly confirmed case in a densely populated part of the country will complicate attempts to control the outbreak.
The Department of Health first reported the outbreak, the ninth the country has faced in the last four decades, on May 8.
In a statement Wednesday, Health Minister Oly Ilunga confirmed that a case tested positive for Ebola in Mbandaka, a city of 1 million people, in the central African country's Equateur province.
"This outbreak is very close to the Republic of Congo and Central African Republic. And we are taking it very seriously," Dr. Ibrahima-Soce Fall, WHO regional emergency director for Africa, said Monday when two cases were suspected in Mbandaka and being kept in isolation.
The World Health Organization, which earlier this week deployed 4,000 doses of experimental vaccine along with emergency teams and equipment to the DRC to control the outbreak, described the situation as "a concerning development."
The Ebola vaccine being provided -- called rVSV-ZEBOV -- has been shown to be safe in humans and highly effective against the Ebola virus, according to the WHO.
A 2016 study found it to be 100% effective in trials in Guinea in coordination with the country's Ministry of Health after the 2014-15 outbreak.
The UN agency has been working with the Ministry of Health and international nongovernmental organization Médecins Sans Frontières to conduct the ring fence vaccinations across the affected areas -- where contacts of those infected, followed by contacts of those contacts, would all be vaccinated.
More doses of vaccine are expected to be shipped out, a WHO spokesman said earlier in the week.
Ebola virus disease, which most commonly affects people and nonhuman primates such as monkeys, gorillas and chimpanzees, is caused by one of five Ebola viruses. On average, about 50% of people who become ill with Ebola die.
The first human outbreaks of Ebola occurred in 1976, one in the north of what is now the DRC and in the region which is now South Sudan.
Humans can be infected by other humans if they come in contact with body fluids from an infected person or contaminated objects from infected persons. Humans can also be exposed to the virus, for example, by butchering infected animals.
West Africa experienced the largest recorded outbreak of Ebola over a two-year period beginning in March 2014; a total of 28,616 confirmed, probable and suspected cases were reported in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, with 11,310 deaths, according to the WHO.