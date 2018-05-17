(CNN) An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has now entered a "new phase," after the first urban case was confirmed, the country's health minister, Dr. Oly Ilunga Kalenga, said Wednesday.

The new case of Ebola virus disease (EVD) has been confirmed in Wangata, one of the three health zones of Mbandaka, a city of nearly 1.2 million people in Equateur Province in northwestern DRC, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed Thursday.

The spread of the virus from rural areas into a city has raised fears it could quickly spread and become harder to control.

A total of 44 cases of hemorrhagic fever have now been reported, including 23 deaths, according to the health ministry. Three cases have been confirmed with laboratory tests.

Until now, the cases and deaths were reported from the rural Bikoro health zone, nearly 150 km from Mbandaka, allowing authorities to attempt ring-fencing vaccinations in the the affected areas.

