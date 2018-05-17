(CNN) An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has now entered a "new phase," after the first urban case was confirmed in Mbandaka city, the country's health minister, Dr. Oly Ilunga Kalenga, said Wednesday.

The spread of the virus from rural areas into a city has raised fears it could quickly spread and become harder to control.

A total of 44 cases of hemorrhagic fever have now been reported, including 23 deaths, according to the health ministry. Three cases have been confirmed with laboratory tests.

As of now, the 23 deaths have occurred in rural areas, allowing authorities to attempt ring-fencing vaccinations in the the affected regions.

A newly confirmed case in a densely populated part of the country will complicate attempts to control the outbreak.

Read More