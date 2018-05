(CNN) Footballers are known to be a superstitious bunch.

From only stepping onto the pitch with a certain foot to spitting gum into the opposition's half , many have their own individual pre-match rituals.

However, there is one superstition which everybody can agree on: Don't touch the trophy before a final!

Everybody, that is, except Marseille captain Dimitri Payet, who touched the Europa League trophy as he walked out onto the Parc Olympique Lyonnais pitch.

It turned into an evening to forget for the Frenchman as he limped off injured after half an hour in his side's 3-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Dimitri Payet limps off in tears.

