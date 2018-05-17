It should be a nice day for a royal wedding

Programming note: No royal wedding invitation? Not to worry. You can stream every moment on your mobile phone, laptop or wherever you get CNN, starting at 5 a.m. ET Saturday.

(CNN) Everything has been meticulously planned down to the final detail.

But there's one thing that even royalty cannot control come wedding time -- the weather.

Fortunately, it looks like Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a wedding gift from Mother Nature in the form of a perfect forecast for their big day Saturday.

Weather in Great Britain can be notoriously fickle, and London averages around 10 days of rain during the month of May.

But with each passing day, the forecast looks clear, and the fears of a rain-soaked wedding day are all but gone.

Read More