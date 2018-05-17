British troops rehearse their roles ahead of royal wedding

Windsor (CNN) Members of the British Armed Forces took to the streets of Windsor Thursday to rehearse their roles ahead of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this weekend.

More than 250 members of the Armed Forces will take on ceremonial duties on the day, lining the streets of Windsor, providing an escort for the procession and flanking the entrance to St George's Chapel, where the couple will wed.

Troops left their barracks at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) Thursday, many marching to Windsor Castle to take up their positions inside the grounds.

Members of the Armed Forces take part in a rehearsal ahead of the royal wedding.

Twenty-eight members of the Household Cavalry -- made up of the two most senior regiments in the British Army -- took their places in a lineup on the staircase at St George's Chapel, according to a Ministry of Defence spokesperson in Windsor.

Twenty-six mounted members of the Household Cavalry rehearsed the procession route through Windsor, escorting the carriage that will carry the couple on the day, the spokesperson said.

Read More