London (CNN) Friends of Meghan Markle have begun to arrive for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor on Saturday -- including cast members from the TV show in which she starred.

Among the first of the couple's guests to arrive in London was "Suits" co-star Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter.

The 46-year-old American actor and his actress wife, Jacinda Barrett, have been taking in the sights around the British capital, posting pictures on their Instagram accounts.

In one, Barrett is perched outside Buckingham Palace receiving a kiss from her four-year-old son. Barrett also starred on "Suits" as Specter's one-time love interest, Zoe Lawford, between 2012 and 2013.

Their co-star Sarah Rafferty, who plays executive assistant Donna Paulsen, has been traveling in Europe with her family, posting family photos from Paris on Instagram in recent days.