London (CNN) Meghan Markle has confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, will not attend her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

Her comments come after days of confusion over whether he would attend, and after reports that he underwent heart surgery.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," Meghan Markle said in a statement Thursday.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

Earlier this week, Thomas Markle cited the heart operation as his reason for not attending the wedding and said he would be staying in hospital for a few more days.

