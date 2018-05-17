Breaking News

Meghan Markle confirms her father won't attend royal wedding

By Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 6:51 AM ET, Thu May 17, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Senior, works up a sweat as he gets into healthy shape ahead of the Royal Wedding.
Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Senior, works up a sweat as he gets into healthy shape ahead of the Royal Wedding.

    JUST WATCHED

    TMZ: Markle's dad says he can't attend wedding

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(17 Videos)

London (CNN)Meghan Markle has confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, will not attend her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

Her comments come after days of confusion over whether he would attend, and after reports that he underwent heart surgery.
"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," Meghan Markle said in a statement Thursday.
"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."
    Meghan Markle&#39;s &#39;girl next door&#39; lifestyle
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Eikon Centre and attend an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative 'Amazing the Space' on March 23, 2018 in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

      JUST WATCHED

      Meghan Markle's 'girl next door' lifestyle

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Meghan Markle's 'girl next door' lifestyle 02:50
    Earlier this week, Thomas Markle cited the heart operation as his reason for not attending the wedding and said he would be staying in hospital for a few more days.
    Read More
    Speaking to the TMZ entertainment website, he said it would "take a long time to heal."
    He had reportedly changed his mind about attending the wedding ceremony several times as he became embroiled in controversy over allegedly staging a series of photos of himself captured by an American paparazzo.
    Thomas Markle reading a book titled &quot;Images of Britain,&quot; in an allegedly staged photo.
    Thomas Markle reading a book titled "Images of Britain," in an allegedly staged photo.
    Before the operation, Thomas Markle had reportedly told TMZ he wanted to walk his daughter down the aisle.
    "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," he was quoted as saying.
    Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, recently said she was the "culprit" who urged their father to stage the photos in an ill-fated bid to improve his image. She said her father had "suffered at the hands of the media" and had decided "enough is enough".
    Thomas Markle is a former lighting director who worked on popular TV shows "Married with Children" and "General Hospital," according to the Internet Movie Database.
    He met Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, at a Hollywood studio in the late '70s and the pair split when their daughter was young.