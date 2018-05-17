Britain considers arming police officers in rural areas

London (CNN) Britain is considering plans to arm police officers in rural areas to help combat potential terrorist attacks, police chiefs have said.

The move comes after the National Police Chiefs' Council revealed that forces don't have enough specialist counterterrorist firearms officers.

Concerns have grown that areas in southwest England and other rural communities could struggle to deal with a terrorist incident given their distance from the nearest counterterrorism team.

Local police in Britain are not routinely armed, and police said such a move is viewed as a last resort in areas that cannot be reached quickly enough by armed response vehicles, which carry officers trained in the use of firearms and the handling of other high-risk situations.

Armed police patrol near Oxford Street in central London in November.

"The overwhelming majority of England and Wales has very good coverage from armed response vehicles. We are continuing to review and discuss options with some forces with harder to reach rural communities, including arming of some response officers," Simon Chesterman, the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for armed policing, said in a statement.

