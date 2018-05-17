MTV suspends 'Catfish' production

(CNN) MTV has put production of its reality series "Catfish" on hold as host and executive producer Nev Schulman faces allegations of sexual harassment.

"We take these allegations very seriously," an MTV spokesperson said in a statement. "We're working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we've put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed."

CNN has reached out to Critical Content for comment.

The investigation comes days after a former guest on the reality show posted videos on YouTube, alleging she was the recipient of sexually charged language and that she was repeatedly asked about her sexual orientation.

CNN has reached out to the woman for further comment but has not verified her allegations.

