Jordan Peele is doing a show about Nazi hunters for Amazon

(CNN) Amazon Studios is getting into business with "Get Out" writer/director Jordan Peele.

Peele is set to executive produce a new series for the streaming network called "The Hunt," a 1977-set show about a group of diverse Nazi hunters living in New York City.

Known as The Hunters, the group sets out on a bloody quest to bring high-ranking Nazi officials to justice after learning hundreds are living in the U.S.

David Weil ("Moonfall") created the series, which is produced by Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment.

Amazon said the 10-episode first season will premiere in more than 200 countries and territories as a global exclusive for the company.

Read More