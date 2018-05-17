About John Travolta dancing with 50 Cent at Cannes...

(CNN) Imagine "Saturday Night Fever's" Tony Manero with some dad moves.

John Travolta shot to superstar status as that disco-dancing character in the 1977 film, and four decades later he's still grooving.

The actor jumped on stage with 50 Cent as the rapper performed "Just a Lil Bit" at the Cannes Film Festival.

Naturally the moment went viral after 50 Cent shared a video Tuesday.

Me and John Travolta partying 😆 l swear l only came out here because of him. pic.twitter.com/naQXTMGnxr — 50cent (@50cent) May 16, 2018

"Me and John Travolta partying," the rapper tweeted. "l swear l only came out here because of him."

