"Deadpool 2": Ryan Reynolds returns as the subversive superhero with a crude sense of humor -- and this time he's assembling his own crew. It opens May 18.

"Book Club": Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen star as a group of mature women whose selection of "50 Shades of Grey" for their monthly book club leads to some surprising results. The film is in theaters May 18.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story": The origin tale of a young Han Solo has had fans in a speculation tizzy ever since it was announced. How it will be received as part of the "Star Wars" cannon remains a question. The movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as Solo, arriving in a galaxy not so far away on May 25.

"Adrift": What happens when you mix one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history with a love story? You'll find out June 1 when this film, based on a true story, hits theaters. It stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin.

"Ocean's 8": This star studded cast led by Sandra Bullock aims to turn the "Ocean's" franchise on its head. In it, a group of women attempt to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala. It opens, appropriately enough, on June 8.

"Tag": A group of school friends spend years playing tag -- determined to get the one member who has yet to be caught -- in this comedy starring Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Isla Fisher and Hannibal Buress. Look for it in theaters June 15.

"Incredibles 2": Fans have been waiting for Pixar to release the sequel to "The Incredibles" since that film dropped in 2004. This time, the story centers around the matriarch of the Parr family, Elastagirl. She is kept plenty busy fighting crime while her husband, Mr. Incredible, is home tending to their superhero kids. The animated film comes to theaters June 15.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom": The fifth installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise finds star Chris Pratt returning as Owen Brady. He teams up with girlfriend Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), who has formed a dinosaur rescue organization. The movie roars into theaters June 22.

"Sorry to Bother You": "Atlanta" star Lakeith Stanfield takes on the role of black telemarketer Cassius Green, who discovers the key to professional success when he uses his "white voice." The film comes out July 6.

"Ant-man and the Wasp": Marvel's smallest superhero is back, and this time he has a partner. Paul Rudd returns in the sequel to 2015's "Ant-man," joined by Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp. In this film, Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-man seeks to balance fatherhood and being a superhero. It buzzes into theaters July 6.

"Mama Mia! Here We Go Again":

Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried and Julie Walters join Cher and Meryl Streep in this romantic musical comedy in which a young pregnant woman learns about her mother's pregnancy with her. The sequel to the 2008 film arrives in theaters July 20.

"Hot Summer Nights": Timothée Chalame stars in this coming-of-age film about a teen's scorching summer in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The movie arrives in theaters July 27.