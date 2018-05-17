CNN 10 - May 18, 2018

Ebola has been detected in a Congolese city, triggering concerns that a recent outbreak may become more difficult to contain. A special counsel investigation concerning Russia, the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and the Trump campaign reaches a milestone on its timeline. And a Positive Athlete helps train guide dogs for the blind.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What is the name of the volcano that's been erupting for more than two weeks on Hawaii's Big Island?

2. The biggest factor in the ultimate price of gasoline is the cost of what substance?

3. Name the Middle Eastern city that's holy to Jews, Christians and Muslims and where the U.S. moved its embassy this week, triggering praise and protest over the decision.

4. Name the substance, which is found in fried foods and baked goods, that the World Health Organization (WHO) wants all countries to eliminate.

5. What Palestinian territory, where violent protests have taken place this week, was once the site of an Egyptian base, a city of the Philistines, and the Biblical hero Samson?

6. What U.S. industry has an estimated shortage of 63,000 workers, causing shipping rates to rise nationwide?

7. This week, North Korea threatened to call off its upcoming summit with the U.S. after canceling high-level talks with what other nation?

8. What volcanic feature, located inside the crater of an erupting Hawaiian volcano, has been dropping for weeks, increasing geologists' concerns that a phreatic eruption is likely?

9. In what African country would you find the city of Mbandaka, where a recent outbreak of the Ebola virus has spread?

10. How long has a special counsel investigation been looking into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether members of the Trump campaign might have coordinated with Russia?

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10