Father's Day gifts for under $60

Dads are notoriously tough to shop for, which makes your Father's Day gift hunt challenging. But don't settle on just giving your old man a card. The right gift can make this day truly special and show how much you appreciate him.

If the father figure in your life leans to the more practical side, you'll want to scope out gifts that he'll actually use on a daily basis. If he's a whiskey lover, it might be the right ice mold that will chill his beverage of choice without diluting the taste. Or if he's the chef of the house, cookware backed by a lifetime guarantee might be right up his alley. If you choose a gift that fits his interests, Dad will love how much use he'll get out of his present, and you'll rest easy knowing the gift was worth the cost.

Ahead, we've rounded up a number of products, with a quick blurb on why some Dads will love them. All of these are under 60 bucks. A solid Father's Day gift that won't break the bank? Sign us up.

Whiskey Rounders Sphere Ice Mold ($24.95; amazon.com)

We've put whiskey stones and ice molds to the test before, and it's clear that ice molds are far superior when it comes to cooling down your drinks and retaining the taste. Plus, a little extra ice water in a Scotch can actually open up nuanced flavors. A solid whiskey ice mold means that Dad's favorite beverage will be at optimal temperature and taste. Sounds like wins all around.

VAVA Bluetooth Headphones ($33.99; amazon.com)

A lot of little moments in Dad's day can be enhanced by some good tunes, his morning commute and gym sessions among them. That's why a pair of top-rated Bluetooth headphones, featuring noise-canceling capabilities, nine hours of playtime and a sweat- and waterproof design, will get good use from your old man nearly every single day.

Sam's Club Membership ($45; samsclub.com)

Dad loves a good deal. A membership to Sam's Club -- where he can shop instant savings on grills, electronics, food, home supplies and more, score member-exclusive prices at select gas stations, and earn money back on gas, dining and travel to use toward his purchases -- really is the gift that keeps giving all year round.

Le Creuset Nonstick Frying Pan 9 ½" ($56; lecreuset.com)

Dad is the master chef of the house, so he'll need the right tools when he's cooking up his signature dishes. Le Creuset cookware has been synonymous for nearly 100 years with top-grade, sturdy cooking essentials (backed by a lifetime guarantee, no less). The brand is a solid go-to for any kitchen-related gift shopping. A nonstick frying pan that Dad can use to make omelets, cook meats, saute veggies and more will be his favorite kitchen helper.

Harry's Truman Set ($15; harrys.com)

Dad's five o'clock shadow isn't going to groom itself. He'll need the right tools, namely a good razor and foaming shave gel, to get the job done. Harry's Truman Set delivers just that, plus extra blade cartridges, so Dad can get a smooth shave time and time again.

Black+Decker Project Pak ($29.97; lowes.com)

Shopping for a DIY dad? Consider this top-rated drill kit that will help him tackle small and large home improvement projects with ease. An impressive 4-star rating from past customers doesn't hurt either.

Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday IPA Beer Making Kit ($42.61; amazon.com)

Dad's ideal way to unwind is with an IPA in hand. To save him from repeated trips to the beer store, give him the fun project of concocting his own brew. This fan-favorite kit on Amazon makes the home brewing process easy, with video content, step-by-step instructions and all the tools he'll need.

Google Home Mini ($39; walmart.com)

We're big fans of the Google Home Mini. This tiny device packs a big punch when it comes to sound quality and overall functionality. Once Dad hooks this speaker up in his home, he'll be able to ask Google to read him the news, play podcasts, stream his favorite songs, tell him the weather forecast and answer all his burning questions, without his ever having to lift a finger.

Smartcare Trim Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt ($49.90; nordstrom.com)

The classic dress shirt is a closet staple that Dad will be breaking out on more than one occasion. He can pair it with blazers and dress pants for a more formal look or cuff the sleeves and wear chinos and boat shoes for something more casual. It will become Dad's go-to for weddings, cocktail hours, business meetings and casual Fridays alike.

Weber iGrill Mini Bluetooth Thermometer ($28.99; target.com)

Dad's biggest hobby is grilling, so get him a gift that will help make his burgers and steaks better. The Weber iGrill Mini is a thermometer that can hook up to your smart device via Bluetooth. It monitors your cooking from start to finish, alerting you once your food has reached the ideal temperature. So Dad can spend less time cooking, and more time hanging out with family and friends.

Kenneth Cole Near D Mark Bit Detail Loafer ($59; kennethcole.com)

Like the dress shirt, a pair of loafers is another closet essential Dad needs in his arsenal. And choosing a neutral color, like cognac, means the shoe will go with nearly any outfit. So don't be surprised if you see Dad wearing these on the daily.

Mountaineer Brand Beard Care Kit ($38; amazon.com)

Dad's beard deserves some TLC. Beard care really boils down to cleaning, taming and brushing the hair, in order to ensure that the beard is healthy and hydrated and the skin underneath is calm and clear. The Mountaineer Brand Beard Care Kit has all the essentials he'll need to maintain his lumberjack look.

Roku Express Streaming Stick ($29.88; amazon.com)

The only person who loves Netflix as much as you do is Dad. If he doesn't already have a smart TV, get him a Roku Express streaming stick. He'll be able to turn any normal setup into a bona fide smart one to stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Videos and more.

Timex Weekender Nylon Strap Watch ($44.95; timex.com)

Watches are a classic gift for Dad. They're stylish and practical and can elevate Dad's overall look immediately. We love these bright, color-blocked designs from Timex, which just scream summer.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.