Make cool videos for a fraction of the GoPro price with this 4K action

Story highlights Meet the 4K action camera that won't break the bank

You can take hands-free photos, shoot underwater, mount it to your bike

It's easy to get inspired by vloggers who oh-so-professionally document their beach vacations and outdoor excursions. YouTubers like Louis Cole and Devin Graham have shown just how powerful video footage can be when you work with the right action camera.

While you may not have ambitions of filming while cliff diving or surfing, you can still invest in a portable action camera for your next vacation. In truth, these cameras have the ability to transform how you film. Due to their compact size, hands-free shooting options, ease of transport and durability, you can more conveniently go the distance with your equipment in tow. This is a freedom for content creators that wasn't so easy to achieve before these cameras came along.

When you consider the usual cost of high-grade action camera equipment, you might shy away from the idea of investing in it. However, with the ProHT 4K Waterproof Action Cam with Wi-Fi ($99.99, homedepot.com), you won't have to pay several hundred dollars for your filming equipment.

This highly powerful action cam comes with a wide-angle lens and a variety of interchangeable mounts so that you can record from virtually anywhere. You can attach it to your car, your bike, your helmet — anywhere you're going extreme.

The 4K filming feature records for about 90 minutes. This device can also take video in 4K at 30fps or lower resolution.

Additional features include built-in Wi-Fi and a waterproof casing. Plus, when shooting, you can choose single shot, self-timer, or continuous shooting mode for pictures.

Note: The price above reflects the listed retailer's price at the time of publication.