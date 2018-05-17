Malaysian police seize 72 bags of cash, jewels in Najib Razak raids

(CNN) Malaysian police have seized dozens of bags stuffed with jewels, cash and luxury goods from properties linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak, according to state media.

State news agency Bernama reported Friday that 72 bags of jewelry, cash in a variety of currencies, almost 300 boxes of designer handbags, and other luxury goods were seized in a raid Wednesday night in the downtown Kuala Lumpur development Jalan Raja Chula.

The value of the seized goods, which included Hermes and Louis Vuitton bags, is yet to be ascertained due to the scale of the confiscation, Bernama reported.

Najib, whose government was plagued with scandal, was soundly defeated in last week's parliamentary election by a coalition led by veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad , who came out of retirement to challenge Najib.

Najib was deeply unpopular and facing allegations of corruption and misappropriation of money from a state fund, the Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). His coalition party, Barisan Nasional, led the country since its independence 61 years ago. Mahathir had pledged to hold Najib accountable.

