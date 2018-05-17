India's BJP forms new government in Karnataka -- for now

Story highlights India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will now rule state of Karnataka

Opposition parties moved the Supreme Court in bid to stop swearing in

Election results showed that no party had a clear majority

New Delhi (CNN) India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party candidate was sworn in as chief minister in the southern state of Karnataka Thursday, despite criticism the party didn't win enough seats to form a government in the closely watched regional election.

The weekend vote had been seen as a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity after more than four years in office, but no clear winner had emerged after the high-stakes contest.

However, the governor of the state, who has the legal power to decide who forms the government, invited the BJP, triggering cries of protest from opposition parties.

In response to the decision, politicians from the Indian National Congress party, which had been in control of the state prior to the election, delivered a petition to the Supreme Court Thursday morning, in a bid to stop the formation of the BJP government in the state.

Opposition politicians also accused the BJP of trying to poach candidates to help form the majority they need.

Read More