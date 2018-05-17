(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Several people were hurt when a school bus and a dump truck crashed in New Jersey. One witness described seeing the school bus "ripped off its frame."
-- It's the one-year anniversary of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Trump offered his congratulations.
-- The nightmare on Hawaii's Big Island continues. Today, the summit of the Kilauea volcano erupted, shooting ash and smoke into the air.
-- An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has entered a "new phase."
-- The economy may be chugging along but almost half of US families can't afford basics like rent and food.
-- A man has been arrested in the investigation into a deadly explosion at a California day spa.
-- North Koreans are reading "Fire and Fury."
-- For the first time in the organization's history, Miss America will be led entirely by women -- and they're all former pageant winners.
-- Scientists successfully transplanted a memory from one snail to another. Here's what that means for humans.
-- Chrissy Teigen shared some exciting baby news.