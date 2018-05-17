Breaking News

Arsenal superfan shares favorite Wenger moments

By Chris Giles, CNN

Updated 11:33 AM ET, Thu May 17, 2018

16 African players have been part of Wenger's Arsenal teams. Nigerian forward Nwankwo Kanu was one of those, and was signed by Wenger in 1999.
Photos: How Arsene Wenger changed African football
Kanu16 African players have been part of Wenger's Arsenal teams. Nigerian forward Nwankwo Kanu was one of those, and was signed by Wenger in 1999.
Wenger signed Liberian player George Weah while at Monaco. He went on to become the first, and only African player to date, to win FIFA World Player of the Year.
Photos: How Arsene Wenger changed African football
WeahWenger signed Liberian player George Weah while at Monaco. He went on to become the first, and only African player to date, to win FIFA World Player of the Year.
The 22-year-old Nigerian forward is part of the current Arsenal squad, and one of Arsene Wenger's more recent signings from Africa.
Photos: How Arsene Wenger changed African football
IwobiThe 22-year-old Nigerian forward is part of the current Arsenal squad, and one of Arsene Wenger's more recent signings from Africa.
The Ivorian defender transferred to Arsenal in 2002, and was a member of the 2003 to 2004 "Invincibles" team that went the Premier League season unbeaten.
Photos: How Arsene Wenger changed African football
ToureThe Ivorian defender transferred to Arsenal in 2002, and was a member of the 2003 to 2004 "Invincibles" team that went the Premier League season unbeaten.
The Ivorian forward played for Arsenal between 2011 to 2013, scoring a total of nine goals.
Photos: How Arsene Wenger changed African football
GervinhoThe Ivorian forward played for Arsenal between 2011 to 2013, scoring a total of nine goals.
Cameroon's Alexandre Song played for Arsenal between 2006 to 2012, with a brief spell on loan to Charlton Athletic in 2007.
Photos: How Arsene Wenger changed African football
SongCameroon's Alexandre Song played for Arsenal between 2006 to 2012, with a brief spell on loan to Charlton Athletic in 2007.
Togo's forward Emmanuel Adebayor signed for Arsenal in 2006 and stayed until 2009 when he transferred to Manchester City. He was voted African Footballer of the Year in 2008.
Photos: How Arsene Wenger changed African football
AdebayorTogo's forward Emmanuel Adebayor signed for Arsenal in 2006 and stayed until 2009 when he transferred to Manchester City. He was voted African Footballer of the Year in 2008.
Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)It's the end of an era in football. Arsene Wenger clears his desk today at Arsenal after 22 years at the helm.

While his last few years might be marked by lackluster performances and a growing appetite for change among the fans, the manager has undoubtedly left his mark on the footballing world.
Nowhere has the impact of Wenger been felt as much as in Africa. Afterall, Wenger is the manager who brought George Weah to Monaco, the player who would go on to be the first African footballer to win the FIFA World Player of the Year in 1995 and, this year, become president of Liberia.
COPA90: How Wenger's Arsenal changed the PL

    COPA90: How Wenger's Arsenal changed the PL

Wenger was a pioneer in bringing African players to the Premier League: Kanu, Lauren, Kolo Toure and Iwobi are just some of the 16 African players who featured in his teams.
    The #WengerOut debacle has been as hotly debated in Africa as anywhere else, and now the French tactician is gone fans are taking stock of his reign.
    Nigerian Arsenal superfan Kelechi Anyikude, 32, who know lives in London, is one of the club's most ardent followers and "Unofficial Nigerian Ambassador," as his Twitter declares, and was one of those giving his reaction on his YouTube fandom channel Kelechi Tube.
    He spoke to CNN about his favorite Wenger memories, what he meant for the club and the future of Arsenal.
      Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal

    How do you feel about Wenger leaving after 22 years?

    Kelechi Anyikude: It was emotional. It was the one that you grew up with. It's someone who helped African football a lot. You are aware that a great president of Liberia (George Weah) -- he was instrumental to it, if you ask me. It was very emotional. It was a sad one, but he's made the decision so we have to respect that.
    Kelechi Anyikude, Africa's Arsenal superfan.
    Kelechi Anyikude, Africa's Arsenal superfan.

    How did you react when you found out the news?

    Kelechi Anyikude: I was devastated to be honest. I was not expecting it. There was no warning at all. I just woke up and just saw it and was really shocked. I had to do a lot of press briefings that day. It was shocking news but I can see reasons why he left as well. We just wish him the best.
      Alex Iwobi on Wenger, Okocha and the World Cup

    What do you think were his greatest achievements at Arsenal?

    Kelechi Anyikude: 49 unbeaten. Going a whole season unbeaten was his greatest achievement. He won the league at White Hart Lane and Old Trafford. These are things that will be remembered for life. People say his legacy is tainted. But when you go to the Emirates people chant: "49...49...undefeated!" He was the one who did all of this. His legacy just shines through. It's beautiful.
    Nwankwo Kanu of Arsenal celebrates his goal during the FA Charity Shield match against Manchester United in 1999.
    Nwankwo Kanu of Arsenal celebrates his goal during the FA Charity Shield match against Manchester United in 1999.

    And his biggest failing as manager?

    Kelechi Anyikude: I don't want to look at it as failing but I just want to look at it as the one who was stuck in his ways. He had a pattern of playing football and he stuck to it. He was sometimes too loyal if you ask me. There are a few things that he's done which are part of his principles, which are also part of his undoing.

    How did he influence African football?

    Kelechi Anyikude: He signed George Weah who was the African footballer of the year. This made the other African footballers look up to George to say: "Okay, we can make it now." He got (Nigerian player) Kanu as well. Despite Kanu's heart condition he gave him a chance and he did well for growing Arsenal's fanbase in West Africa and all over the World. These are the things that he's done. He also signed other African greats like Kolo Toure, Eboue and Lauren. With these people playing in established leagues like the Premier League, the younger ones in Africa look up to them. I think he was instrumental to all of that.
    Alex Iwobi of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Watford in 2016.
    Alex Iwobi of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Watford in 2016.

    He was a pioneer in signing African players. How do you think that inspired a younger generation of footballers in Africa?

    Kelechi Anyikude: He gives you hope that you can make it in life. You know if you move to England you could be playing. He liked to promote younger players from the younger teams. He did it with so much class and grace. He played football the proper way with these African players. In turn, when they go to their national teams they would improve. Kanu might come to the national team with a training idea and people will copy it. The guy has really improved African football. Kanu flew from Nigeria for his last game at the Emirates. That shows you how important the manager is.
    After being appointed as Arsenal's manager in 1996, Arsene Wenger went on to have a huge impact on the club and English football. He introduced new ideas about nutrition, training and tactics and established a track record for signing players who became global stars. But later in his career, after a decline in performance and a failure to qualify for Champions League, Wenger faced pressure from disgruntled fans.
    Arsene WengerAfter being appointed as Arsenal's manager in 1996, Arsene Wenger went on to have a huge impact on the club and English football. He introduced new ideas about nutrition, training and tactics and established a track record for signing players who became global stars. But later in his career, after a decline in performance and a failure to qualify for Champions League, Wenger faced pressure from disgruntled fans.
    The Frenchman joined Arsenal in 1996 after managing Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight. Twenty years after his brief stay in Japan, Wenger's influence still echoes, following its rise from a backwater of world football to one of its emerging powers.
    Before ArsenalThe Frenchman joined Arsenal in 1996 after managing Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight. Twenty years after his brief stay in Japan, Wenger's influence still echoes, following its rise from a backwater of world football to one of its emerging powers.
    Wenger began changing the culture of Arsenal almost immediately, although not without some player resistance. He changed players diets -- where he famously banned them from chocolate and replaced the cafeteria's menu from burgers to fish, chicken and vegetables. He also applied a tough training regime and emphasized the importance of ball control.
    Strengthening the sideWenger began changing the culture of Arsenal almost immediately, although not without some player resistance. He changed players diets -- where he famously banned them from chocolate and replaced the cafeteria's menu from burgers to fish, chicken and vegetables. He also applied a tough training regime and emphasized the importance of ball control.
    In 1998, it all paid off. Wenger became the first foreign manager to win both the Premier League title and the FA Cup. He went on to repeat that double again in 2002.
    Double winIn 1998, it all paid off. Wenger became the first foreign manager to win both the Premier League title and the FA Cup. He went on to repeat that double again in 2002.
    Open top bus parades began the norm for Arsenal fans, this one taking place in 2002.
    History repeats itselfOpen top bus parades began the norm for Arsenal fans, this one taking place in 2002.
    The 2003-2004 team earned the nickname "The Invincibles" after it went through the Premier League season undefeated -- with 26 wins and 12 draws.
    The InvinciblesThe 2003-2004 team earned the nickname "The Invincibles" after it went through the Premier League season undefeated -- with 26 wins and 12 draws.
    In years to come, Wenger would attempt to rebuild and renovate his team. In 2003, he signed Cesc Fabregas -- who became Arsenal's youngest ever played at the age of 16.
    New, young playersIn years to come, Wenger would attempt to rebuild and renovate his team. In 2003, he signed Cesc Fabregas -- who became Arsenal's youngest ever played at the age of 16.
    At the end of the 2003-2004 season, he also signed Dutch striker Robin Van Persie for £3 million -- who once said Wenger was the best manager in the world.
    New, young playersAt the end of the 2003-2004 season, he also signed Dutch striker Robin Van Persie for £3 million -- who once said Wenger was the best manager in the world.
    Arsenal's unbeaten streak of 49 games was over in 2004, after being defeated by Manchester United. This would be the beginning of Wenger and Arsenal's downfall, with the 2005 FA Cup being the last major trophy they'd win for almost a decade.
    Invicible days overArsenal's unbeaten streak of 49 games was over in 2004, after being defeated by Manchester United. This would be the beginning of Wenger and Arsenal's downfall, with the 2005 FA Cup being the last major trophy they'd win for almost a decade.
    There were still highlights, though. In 2006, the team reached the final of the Champions League but lost 2-1 to Barcelona. Arsenal led for much of the match before conceding two late goals. The first-half sending off of Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann made the task all the more difficult.
    Champions League controversyThere were still highlights, though. In 2006, the team reached the final of the Champions League but lost 2-1 to Barcelona. Arsenal led for much of the match before conceding two late goals. The first-half sending off of Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann made the task all the more difficult.
    Lehmann was visibly distraught as he left the pitch after fouling Barcelona's Samuel Eto'o.
    Champions League controversy Lehmann was visibly distraught as he left the pitch after fouling Barcelona's Samuel Eto'o.
    Years passed and fans hope faded. Wenger struggled to hold onto key players, and lost the likes of Fabregas, to Barcelona, and Van Persie -- who joined rivals Manchester United.
    StrugglesYears passed and fans hope faded. Wenger struggled to hold onto key players, and lost the likes of Fabregas, to Barcelona, and Van Persie -- who joined rivals Manchester United.
    Wenger played a pivotal role in the building of Arsenal's new training ground and the move from Highbury to their new state-of-the-art Emirates Stadium, which opened in 2006. However, the funding for the new stadium -- which cost £390 million -- set Wenger back, forcing him to be adopt a conservative approach in the transfer market. So while the team had a shiny new football ground, they were left without any new trophies.
    Shiny stadium, no trophiesWenger played a pivotal role in the building of Arsenal's new training ground and the move from Highbury to their new state-of-the-art Emirates Stadium, which opened in 2006. However, the funding for the new stadium -- which cost £390 million -- set Wenger back, forcing him to be adopt a conservative approach in the transfer market. So while the team had a shiny new football ground, they were left without any new trophies.
    Then finally, after a nine-year drought, Arsenal won silverware once again after beating Hull City in a gripping 2014 FA Cup final. Arsenal players carried their French manager as they celebrated after the match.
    Nine-year droughtThen finally, after a nine-year drought, Arsenal won silverware once again after beating Hull City in a gripping 2014 FA Cup final. Arsenal players carried their French manager as they celebrated after the match.
    Over 250,000 fans turned out to watch the team's open-top bus parade through Islington.
    SilverwareOver 250,000 fans turned out to watch the team's open-top bus parade through Islington.
    In the years that followed, though, Wenger continued to face fan backlash. "Thanks for the memories," one sign read, "but it's time to say goodbye."
    Time to say goodbyeIn the years that followed, though, Wenger continued to face fan backlash. "Thanks for the memories," one sign read, "but it's time to say goodbye."
    Eventually, "Wenger Out" banners started appearing all over the world, this one was spotted at the annual rugby sevens event in Hong Kong.
    Wenger OutEventually, "Wenger Out" banners started appearing all over the world, this one was spotted at the annual rugby sevens event in Hong Kong.
    Then, finally, after 22 years, Wenger announced on April 20 that he would leave Arsenal. "After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down," he wrote in a statement.
    End of an eraThen, finally, after 22 years, Wenger announced on April 20 that he would leave Arsenal. "After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down," he wrote in a statement.
    What effect has Wenger had on Nigeria?

    Kelechi Anyikude: He reached out to us by signing our players. Kanu is one of the most popular players in Nigeria. At the moment we have Nwakali and Iwobi at Arsenal. The last time I met him I asked him to say Merry Christmas to Nigeria. He said "Merry Christmas, we love Nigerians here." That's the kind of man he is. I'm not surprised he loves Nigerians because they deliver for him. And that's why he keeps playing Iwobi cause he knows what the boy can do. He's done well for the fanbase to promote Arsenal.

    Do you have a particular memory of Arsene Wenger that springs to mind?

    Kelechi Anyikude: I've met him twice. (I remember) his celebration when we qualified for the final of the Champions League, the way he celebrated rushes to my mind every time. When he won the FA Cup as well. They had to pour champagne on him. They had to carry him. That is an image that will stay with me for life. You know I respect the man. What he does is amazing.

    What is next for Arsene and Arsenal?

    Kelechi Anyikude: Arsene is not going to be short of offers. A lot of people will offer him jobs. He's gifted, he's very intelligent. I'm not scared he will get a job. In June or July a lot of managers will be out of work so he's going to have a lot of job offers. For Arsenal, I hope we make the right appointment. We are hearing Allegri, Enrique and the rest of them. I personally would prefer Enrique because he's an attacking coach, but let's see what happens. I think going forward, Wenger has left a healthy squad for the new manager to take over to add two or three players too.