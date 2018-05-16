Ozone-destroying emissions are on the rise and scientists don't know why

(CNN) Banned chemicals which can cause holes in the ozone layer are on the rise, according to a new report, and no one knows who the culprit is.

The hunt is now on to find and stop the mysterious source of the emissions, which scientists believe are emanating from somewhere inside of east Asia.

Chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, used to be common in refrigerators, aerosol cans and dry cleaning chemicals. But they were banned under the Montreal Protocol of 1987, after it was discovered they contributed to the creation of a giant hole in the ozone layer which forms over Antarctica each September.

The ozone layer, a fragile shield of gas, protects animal and plant life on Earth from powerful UV rays. When the ozone layer is weakened, more UV rays can get through and affect humans, making them prone to skin cancer, cataracts and other diseases. There also may be consequences for plant life, including lower crop yields and disruptions in the ocean's food chain.

After concerted global action, the hole in the ozone layer was gradually beginning to mend , but scientists at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have discovered a sharp rise in CFCs from an unknown source.

