Every twist and turn of the last three days of the Meghan Markle family drama, explained

(CNN) There is always some level of family drama before a wedding, but when you're a major American celebrity about the marry into the British royal family, the stakes are levels of magnitude higher than normal.

The last week has been a hellscape of speculation and accusations for Meghan Markle, 36, who is days away from marrying Prince Harry in Windsor Castle.

Markle's father, Thomas Markle, was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle, but a series of puzzling revelations and apparent health issues appear to have led to him bowing out of the event. At the same time, Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle has been leaking information about their father and offering her own commentary about the Markle family's situation.

Here's a breakdown of how everything unfolded, and where it stands now.