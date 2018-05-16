Photos: Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck This is a Chinese ceramic bowl with qingbai glaze from the Java Sea Shipwreck. A similar piece, dated to the 10th through 12th centuries, has been found at an archaeological site in Sarawak, Malaysia. Hide Caption 1 of 10

A ceramic box base with a Chinese inscription that mentions a place where it was likely made, Jianning Fu, which dates from AD 1162 to 1278.

This model, built by Nicholas Burningham, shows what the ship probably looked like.

Although the wooden hull disintegrated, the cargo of the ship was found in the Java Sea. These Chinese ceramic bowls were all located together.

These are just two of 16 pieces of elephant tusk recovered from the wreck. The damage from being underwater for so many centuries is obvious. During the Song dynasty (AD 960-1279) in China, elephant tusks were used in medicines and in the decorative arts.

Underneath the corky cortex that has formed around this resin block lies dark brown, glassy dammar resin. It still carries a sweet aroma, even after centuries under water.

Field Museum conservator J.P. Brown carefully removes material from a resin block for dating.

Marine life grew around the exposed cargo, like what's adhered to a piece of a ceramic storage jar.

These Chinese storage jars would have held spices, dried tea leaves, fish sauce, pickled vegetables, and other perishable goods. Some of the jars have cyclical date stamps on them.