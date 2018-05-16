Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
This is a Chinese ceramic bowl with qingbai glaze from the Java Sea Shipwreck. A similar piece, dated to the 10th through 12th centuries, has been found at an archaeological site in Sarawak, Malaysia.
Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
A ceramic box base with a Chinese inscription that mentions a place where it was likely made, Jianning Fu, which dates from AD 1162 to 1278.
Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
This model, built by Nicholas Burningham, shows what the ship probably looked like.
Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
Although the wooden hull disintegrated, the cargo of the ship was found in the Java Sea. These Chinese ceramic bowls were all located together.
Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
These are just two of 16 pieces of elephant tusk recovered from the wreck. The damage from being underwater for so many centuries is obvious. During the Song dynasty (AD 960-1279) in China, elephant tusks were used in medicines and in the decorative arts.
Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
Underneath the corky cortex that has formed around this resin block lies dark brown, glassy dammar resin. It still carries a sweet aroma, even after centuries under water.
Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
Field Museum conservator J.P. Brown carefully removes material from a resin block for dating.
Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
Marine life grew around the exposed cargo, like what's adhered to a piece of a ceramic storage jar.
Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
These Chinese storage jars would have held spices, dried tea leaves, fish sauce, pickled vegetables, and other perishable goods. Some of the jars have cyclical date stamps on them.
Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
Chinese ceramic bowls that are included in the Field Museum's Java Sea Shipwreck collection.