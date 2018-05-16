Breaking News

Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck

Updated 10:01 AM ET, Wed May 16, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This is a Chinese ceramic bowl with qingbai glaze from the Java Sea Shipwreck. A similar piece, dated to the 10th through 12th centuries, has been found at an archaeological site in Sarawak, Malaysia.
Photos: Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
This is a Chinese ceramic bowl with qingbai glaze from the Java Sea Shipwreck. A similar piece, dated to the 10th through 12th centuries, has been found at an archaeological site in Sarawak, Malaysia.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
A ceramic box base with a Chinese inscription that mentions a place where it was likely made, Jianning Fu, which dates from AD 1162 to 1278.
Photos: Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
A ceramic box base with a Chinese inscription that mentions a place where it was likely made, Jianning Fu, which dates from AD 1162 to 1278.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
This model, built by Nicholas Burningham, shows what the ship probably looked like.
Photos: Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
This model, built by Nicholas Burningham, shows what the ship probably looked like.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Although the wooden hull disintegrated, the cargo of the ship was found in the Java Sea. These Chinese ceramic bowls were all located together.
Photos: Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
Although the wooden hull disintegrated, the cargo of the ship was found in the Java Sea. These Chinese ceramic bowls were all located together.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
These are just two of 16 pieces of elephant tusk recovered from the wreck. The damage from being underwater for so many centuries is obvious. During the Song dynasty (AD 960-1279) in China, elephant tusks were used in medicines and in the decorative arts.
Photos: Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
These are just two of 16 pieces of elephant tusk recovered from the wreck. The damage from being underwater for so many centuries is obvious. During the Song dynasty (AD 960-1279) in China, elephant tusks were used in medicines and in the decorative arts.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Underneath the corky cortex that has formed around this resin block lies dark brown, glassy dammar resin. It still carries a sweet aroma, even after centuries under water.
Photos: Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
Underneath the corky cortex that has formed around this resin block lies dark brown, glassy dammar resin. It still carries a sweet aroma, even after centuries under water.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Field Museum conservator J.P. Brown carefully removes material from a resin block for dating.
Photos: Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
Field Museum conservator J.P. Brown carefully removes material from a resin block for dating.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Marine life grew around the exposed cargo, like what&#39;s adhered to a piece of a ceramic storage jar.
Photos: Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
Marine life grew around the exposed cargo, like what's adhered to a piece of a ceramic storage jar.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
These Chinese storage jars would have held spices, dried tea leaves, fish sauce, pickled vegetables, and other perishable goods. Some of the jars have cyclical date stamps on them.
Photos: Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
These Chinese storage jars would have held spices, dried tea leaves, fish sauce, pickled vegetables, and other perishable goods. Some of the jars have cyclical date stamps on them.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Chinese ceramic bowls that are included in the Field Museum&#39;s Java Sea Shipwreck collection.
Photos: Exploring an 800-year-old shipwreck
Chinese ceramic bowls that are included in the Field Museum's Java Sea Shipwreck collection.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 800-year-old shipwreck 349747-1Cropped06 800-year-old shipwreck Fig4JSWJianningFuBox02 800-year-old shipwreck A115140d_017B03 800-year-old shipwreck BowlsInSitu04 800-year-old shipwreck Fig2JSWIvoryB05 800-year-old shipwreck Fig3JSWResinC08 800-year-old shipwreck IMG_148510 800-year-old shipwreck T2007-25-59SealifePot07 800-year-old shipwreck Fig6JSWStorageJarC09 800-year-old shipwreck JSWBowls
Researchers at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago have combined evidence to learn more about an 800-year-old shipwreck.