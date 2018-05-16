Las Vegas police release more documents from massacre investigation

(CNN) Authorities in Las Vegas have released more documents from the investigation into the October 2017 shooting in which 58 people were killed and almost 500 others were wounded.

CNN is looking through the documents and will report important developments from their contents.

Documents released Wednesday include witness statements from people attending the concert, headlined by country star Jason Aldean.

One man described taking cover to the right of the stage once he and others heard gunshots. The witness, whose name was redacted, said he ran during breaks in the gunfire.

"Then on the third round of shots is when I got, I got hit running, right in the back," he told an investigator.

Read More