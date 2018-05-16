Michigan State University reaches $500 million settlement with Larry Nassar victims

(CNN) Michigan State University will pay a total of $500 million to settle lawsuits brought by 332 victims of Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State University associate professor and doctor who sexually abused hundreds of young girls and women.

The terms of the settlement include $425 million paid to current claimants, and $75 million set aside in a trust fund to protect "any future claimants alleging sexual abuse by Larry Nassar," according to John Manly, an attorney representing some of the victims.

The settlement in principle was agreed to by the Michigan State University Board of Trustees in a conference call Tuesday night, a statement from Manly said.

"This historic settlement came about through the bravery of more than 300 women and girls who had the courage to stand up and refuse to be silenced," Manly said in a statement.

