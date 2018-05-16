Hawaii is on red alert after ash clouds and shooting lava

Pahoa, Hawaii (CNN) Hawaii warned residents and airplanes to stay away after a plume of ash from the Kilauea volcano rose 12,000 feet into the air.

Since the Kilauea volcano erupted May 3, it's been one nightmare after another for residents in the southeast part of the Big Island.

The US Geological Survey issued a red alert Tuesday, which means a major eruption is imminent or underway and ash could affect air traffic

Michelle Coombs of the USGS described it as " very hazardous for aviation," and said her team isn't quite sure what caused Tuesday's slightly more intense ash emissions.

US Geological Survey officials have said a phreatic eruption could happen at a crater at the top of the Kilauea volcano. It could send ash plumes as far as 12 miles from the summit crater, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

People watch at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island .

Read More