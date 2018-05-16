California explosion victim found 'beauty in everyone'

Trabuco Canyon, California (CNN) The woman who was killed in a deadly explosion at a medical office building in California was kind and hardworking, had an infectious personality and cherished her family, neighbors and a family friend said.

Authorities said they believe Ildiko Krajnyak, 48, of Trabuco Canyon, died in the explosion Tuesday that also injured two patrons at a day spa she owned in Aliso Viejo, about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles. A third person suffered smoke inhalation.

The explosion at the spa, located on the first floor, was so powerful that it blew out walls and windows of the two-story building and caused the ground to shake in nearby structures, authorities in Orange County said. The blast was likely caused by a device and was not accidental, the FBI said.

Ildiko Krajnyak

Inside Krajnyak's home, about 14 miles northeast of her business, one neighbor said Krajnyak's husband had been weeping.

Krajnyak was "a mother, a wife, a daughter and a friend," said Irene White, a family friend who read a brief family statement scribbled on a yellow notepad.

