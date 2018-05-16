Explosion at California medical facility remains a mystery

Aliso Viejo, California (CNN) A deadly explosion at a California medical facility -- so powerful it blew out walls of the building and caused the ground to shake in nearby structures -- shows no sign of a gas leak and police can't say for certain whether it was intentional.

The Tuesday blast in Aliso Viejo, situated about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles, killed one woman and injured three other people.

But while a law enforcement source told CNN that the explosion may have been detonated on purpose, the Orange County Sheriff's Department did not confirm the information unnamed sources were providing to the media.

"We have not confirmed that the explosion is intentional, nor have we conclusively identified the source of the explosion. Investigation is in early stages, as information is confirmed we will share it," the department said in a tweet.

CNN's law enforcement source also cautioned that the investigation was in its preliminary stages.

