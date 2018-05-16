Children in abuse case shot with weapons and burned with hot water, prosecutors say

(CNN) The abuse suffered by siblings at the hands of their parents in a Northern California home included being waterboarded, bitten and burned with scalding water, prosecutors said in court papers.

The accusations were made in a motion filed Tuesday by Solano County prosecutors in an attempt to increase the bail of the children's mother, Ina Rogers, before her court appearance on Wednesday.

Rogers, 30, and the children's father, Jonathan Allen, 29, face allegations of child neglect, torture and abuse involving their children after the children told investigators they had suffered puncture wounds, burns and bruising, as well as injuries consistent with being shot by pellet guns or BB guns in the Fairfield home.

Authorities searched the Fairfield home of the couple and their 10 children in March and found them living in disgusting conditions, including animal and human feces spread on the floor, Fairfield police said. The children range in age from 4 months to 12 years old.

"During the investigation the children thoroughly described the incidents of abuse. On a continuous basis the children were getting punched, strangled, bitten, shot with weapons such as crossbows and BB guns, hit with weapons such as sticks and bats, subject to 'waterboarding' and having scalding water poured on them," Deputy District Attorney Veronica Juarez wrote in asking for a judge to set Rogers' bail at $495,000.

