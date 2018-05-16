Say hi to Kentucky Chrome, the little pony with a big bag of tricks

(CNN) If there's one thing Kentucky Chrome can't be accused of, it's being a one-trick pony.

The miniature Shetland, a downsized version of famous race horse California Chrome, can perform an array of stunts, from rearing up to lying down on command.

Kentucky Chrome was initially brought to Taylor Made Farm in Nicholasville, Kentucky as a "wild little thing," John Baar, "Tucky's" trainer, tells CNN Winning Post, but they have since been able to tame him.

"He's a cheeky little horse," Baar says. "He was an escape artist when we got him and now he's just going to be the star of the show.

Luke Baar trains Kentucky Chrome.

"He's surprisingly been really easy to train. He's been really nice and they're so smart and incredibly intelligent that it's actually pretty easy, especially once you get them to become your partners."

