House votes to expand veterans' access to private care

(CNN) House lawmakers on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed legislation expanding veterans' access to private care at taxpayer expense, a campaign promise of President Donald Trump, and adding more money to the "Choice program" weeks before VA officials said it could run out of money.

The $51 billion plan that passed 347-70 Wednesday includes $5.2 billion for the VA Choice program that funds private care. VA officials have warned that the program could run out of money as early as the end of the month, disrupting care for patients.

Hours before the House vote, Trump weighed in, urging lawmakers to back the bill.

"House votes today on Choice/MISSION Act," Trump tweeted on Wednesday. "Who will stand with our Great Vets, caregivers, and Veterans Service Organizations? Must get Choice passed by Memorial Day!"

A similar plan almost became law as part of the omnibus spending bill in March, but was blocked by some Democrats concerned about privatization of services for the nation's veterans.

