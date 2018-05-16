White House says Trump would push Uzbek leader on media and political freedom

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump hoped to open a new era of partnership with Uzbekistan on Wednesday, welcoming the leader of the central Asian state to the White House for talks as the country shows signs of improving its human rights record.

Trump's aides said he would press President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to go further, allowing more media and political freedom in the country, despite his own threats to revoke press credentials at the White House and his derisive comments about "fake news."

But Trump eschewed the joint press conference that is typical for a foreign leader visiting the White House. His aides did open his meeting in the Oval Office to cameras, after initially listing it as "closed press" on his schedule.

"It's a great honor to have the President of Uzbekistan with us. He's a highly respected man in his country and throughout. We've been working very closely together on different things," Trump said in the Oval Office. He mentioned trade and military equipment sales as areas of cooperation.

Mirziyoyev, following a pattern set by other foreign leaders seeking Trump's esteem, praised the President's election victory 15 months ago and his economic record in office.

