US troops help repel major Taliban attack in Afghanistan

(CNN) The US military helped Afghan troops repel a major Taliban attack on the Afghan provincial capital Farah on Tuesday and Wednesday that punctured the security perimeter surrounding the city, US and NATO officials tell CNN.

It was unclear how close the Taliban came to capturing the city, which would have represented a major blow to the Afghan government. The insurgents claimed they briefly seized the city center, while the NATO-led coalition said it saw no direct evidence that they ever made it into the city.

A spokesman for the coalition said the Taliban began their attack on government checkpoints on the city's outskirts very early Tuesday morning, and that by the time US MQ-9 drones arrived overhead a couple of hours later there was no evidence of Taliban fighters in the city.

US A-10 attack jets also flew overhead but did not conduct any strikes.

"We have not confirmed that the Taliban entered the city," Lt. Col. Martin O'Donnell told CNN.

Read More