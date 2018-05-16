White House scrambles to interpret North Korea summit threat

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's aides were working Wednesday to determine whether overnight warnings from North Korea might scuttle a highly anticipated summit with Kim Jong Un, even as some in the administration conceded the threats were an expected bump in any dealing with the unpredictable hermit regime.

The tough statements from Pyongyang ended the diplomatic warming that had been leading up to the June 12 encounter between the two men, slated to occur in Singapore. The US administration had no advance warning that a top North Korean official would threaten to call off the talks if joint military exercises with South Korea continue or if the US maintained its insistence that North Korea immediately dismantle its nuclear program.

"The President is all over this today," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

As the statements, written in the North's idiosyncratic rhetoric, emerged from the North Korea news service on Tuesday evening, American officials scrambled to get a handle on what precisely had been said, and whether it posed a real risk to the President's upcoming meeting.

Trump was preparing to depart the White House for the Walter Reed medical center, where is wife Melania is convalescing after a kidney procedure, when the initial statement warning against joint military exercises emerged on Tuesday afternoon. Aides waited until his return to provide a full briefing on the matter.

