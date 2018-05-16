Trump discloses payment to Cohen in financial form

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump acknowledged that he has repaid his lawyer Michael Cohen for expenses Cohen occurred during the 2016 presidential election, according to his financial disclosure forms released Wednesday.

While not stating explicitly what the payments were for, Trump's lawyers have previously said that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 hush money payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"In 2016, expenses were incurred by one of the Donald J. Trump's attorneys, Michael Cohen," reads the form, which was released by the Office of Government Ethics. "Mr. Cohen sought reimbursement of those expenses and Mr. Trump fully reimbursed Mr. Cohen in 2017. The category of value would be $100,001-$250,000 and the interest rate would be zero."

Trump submitted the form on Tuesday, the deadline for administration employees to file their financial documents. The agency reviewed the form and made it public on Wednesday.

Trump's representatives insisted in the document that revealing the payments made to Cohen was not necessary by law, instead saying they were listing them "in the interest of transparency."

