(CNN) President Donald Trump disclosed the 2016 expenses incurred by his personal lawyer Michael Cohen in his financial disclosure report. Trump said he "fully reimbursed Mr. Cohen in 2017."

The note appears to be a reference to the repayment for Cohen paying Stormy Daniels in October 2016.

The report says the value was between "$100,001 - $250,000."

Read the full 2017 financial disclosure report below: