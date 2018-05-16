Breaking News

US Surgeon General says he assisted in medical emergency on Delta flight

By Clare Foran, CNN

Updated 8:18 PM ET, Wed May 16, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a reception in the East Room of the White House February 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a reception in the East Room of the White House February 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.

(CNN)The United States Surgeon General said on Wednesday that he assisted in a medical emergency on board a Delta flight.

"On my @Delta flight to Jackson, Mississippi (by way of Atlanta), and they asked if there was a Doctor on board to help with a medical emergency- why yes- yes there was. Patient doing well and like a good #USPHS officer, I was glad to be able to assist!," US Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams tweeted on Wednesday.
It was not immediately clear what situation Adams was referring to and what happened on the flight.
Requests for comment to the US Surgeon General's office and Delta were not immediately returned.
    Adams, who has served as surgeon general since September of last year, is an anesthesiologist, according to his official biography.
    Read More
    Delta's official Twitter account responded to the tweet, saying, "We certainly thank you for volunteering as well as for your service. Thank you so much for sharing this with us."
    Mississippi governor Phil Bryant also offered up praise, tweeting, "Nice job, Dr. Adams!" on Wednesday.