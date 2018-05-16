US Surgeon General says he assisted in medical emergency on Delta flight

(CNN) The United States Surgeon General said on Wednesday that he assisted in a medical emergency on board a Delta flight.

"On my @Delta flight to Jackson, Mississippi (by way of Atlanta), and they asked if there was a Doctor on board to help with a medical emergency- why yes- yes there was. Patient doing well and like a good #USPHS officer, I was glad to be able to assist!," US Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams tweeted on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear what situation Adams was referring to and what happened on the flight.

Requests for comment to the US Surgeon General's office and Delta were not immediately returned.

Adams, who has served as surgeon general since September of last year, is an anesthesiologist, according to his official biography.

