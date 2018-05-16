Trump Tower transcripts: Trump Jr. says he did not discuss meeting with his father

(CNN) Donald Trump Jr. told congressional investigators he was interested in "listening to information" from a Russian lawyer that could damage Hillary Clinton's campaign, but he said he did not discuss the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with his father.

And Rob Goldstone, the British music publicist who arranged the Trump Tower meeting, said he was expecting a "smoking gun" from Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya when he urged Trump Jr. to take the meeting, even though he thought it was a "bad idea and that we shouldn't do it."

"I just sent somebody an email that says I'm setting up a meeting for someone that is going to bring you damaging information about somebody who was running to become the President of the United States. I thought that was worthy of the words 'smoking gun,' yes," Goldstone said.

The comments from Trump Jr. and Goldstone are part of more than 2,000 pages of documents the Senate Judiciary Committee released Wednesday from interviews the panel conducted with Trump Jr. and other participants of the meeting.