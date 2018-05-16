Pruitt contradicts ex-EPA security chief email over use of sirens in non-emergencies

Washington (CNN) Scott Pruitt on Wednesday contradicted an internal email from his former security chief that said the embattled Environmental Protection Agency administrator encouraged the use of lights and sirens for non-emergency situations while traveling in a motorcade.

During a Capitol Hill hearing on the agency's budget, Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico, raised the issue of a former special agent who worked on Pruitt's protection team who claimed he was demoted when he refused to drive with lights and sirens blaring through the streets of Washington.

"Let's get the record straight: Did your security detail use sirens while you were in the car for non-emergencies, yes or no?" Udall asked Pruitt, who is at the center of a dozen investigations, reviews and audits.

Pruitt replied that the "policies were followed to the best of my knowledge by each of the agents that serve me."

When Udall pressed him again, Pruitt said he did not recall and that policies were followed by his agents "in all instances."

