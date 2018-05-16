Washington (CNN) Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, says he thinks President Donald Trump could be indicted, despite Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani expressing otherwise.

"The President is not above the law, and an indictment -- if that's the course that Robert Mueller chooses to go -- I believe would be upheld by the courts," Blumenthal said on CNN's "The Situation Room."

Giuliani told CNN earlier Wednesday that Mueller's team informed Trump's legal team they had concluded they are not able to indict a sitting president.

"All they get to do is write a report," Giuliani said. "They can't indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us."

Mueller is currently leading the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which includes looking into any potential ties between Trump campaign associates and Moscow. Trump has repeatedly denied collusion.

Read More