Senators will vote on repealing changes to net neutrality rules

Washington (CNN) The Senate is set to vote Wednesday to repeal changes to net neutrality rules that were recently adopted by the Republican-controlled Federal Communications Commission.

The measure, which is backed by all 49 Democrats and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, is set to pass the Senate and then be sent to the GOP-led House, where it'll likely go nowhere -- and President Donald Trump is unlikely to back it.

The Republican-led FCC voted in December to repeal Obama-era protections. The net neutrality rules, approved by the same organization two years earlier, prohibited internet service providers -- such as Comcast and Verizon -- from speeding up or slowing down traffic from specific websites and apps.

Democrats argue the new FCC rules give too much power to internet service providers, which they fear will throttle down internet speeds for some websites and services while ramping it up for others who pay more.

