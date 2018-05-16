Nancy Pelosi to take questions in CNN town hall

Washington (CNN) Less than six months before the midterm elections, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi will address the most pressing issues facing the nation, in a live, internationally telecast town hall, CNN announced Wednesday.

The one-hour event, moderated by CNN's Chris Cuomo, will air Wednesday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET, and feature audience questions.

With control of the House, and possibly the Senate, on the line, the California Democrat is expected to face an array of domestic and foreign policy questions as Congress continues to struggle with how to find common ground on issues ranging the 700,000 undocumented immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to taxes. The town hall is taking place in the run up to President Donald Trump's denuclearization talks with North Korea on June 12.

Pelosi, who has led the House Democratic caucus for 15 years, is expected to speak about her party's political strategy heading into Election Day. Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats in the midterm elections to wrest control of the majority out of Republican hands. Nathan Gonzales, publisher of Inside Elections and a CNN contributor, notes the political climate at this time indicates the "most likely outcome: Democratic gains in the teens to a more dramatic electoral wave."

With spiking global interest in American politics, the town hall will not only be broadcast in the United States on CNN US, but also around the world on CNN International, CNN en Español as well as CNN SiriusXM Channels 116, 454 and the Westwood One Radio Network. The program will also be made available to the American Forces Network, seen on US military installations around the world.

