Mueller collected more than a trillion bytes of data for indictment related to Russian use of social media

(CNN) The special counsel's office collected about 1.5 to 2 terabytes of social media data, largely in Russian, related to the indicted Russian individuals and companies' use of social media to influence the 2016 presidential election, prosecutor Jeannie Rhee said Wednesday.

A terabyte is equivalent to 1 trillion bytes, and in this case represents hundreds of social media accounts.

The size of the data prosecutors have in the case will play into the attempt a Russian corporate defendant, Concord Management and Catering, has made to review all documents as soon as possible and force a trial by summer.

"We're going to get this massive dump of social media stuff that's in Russian," defense attorney Eric Dubelier told the judge. "This is an American court."

Rhee countered that some but not all of the data in Russian was translated by the government's team, and that it was "voluminous" evidence of Concord Management's conduct and own statements. The data included email and other accounts, she said, that spoke to the internal operations of the alleged conspiracy involving Concord Management, the Internet Research Agency and 13 Russians including an oligarch known as "Putin's chef."

