Mueller collected more than a trillion bytes of data for indictment related to Russian use of social media

(CNN)The special counsel's office collected about 1.5 to 2 terabytes of social media data, largely in Russian, related to the indicted Russian individuals and companies' use of social media to influence the 2016 presidential election, prosecutor Jeannie Rhee said Wednesday.
A terabyte is equivalent to 1 trillion bytes, and in this case represents hundreds of social media accounts.
The size of the data prosecutors have in the case will play into the attempt a Russian corporate defendant, Concord Management and Catering, has made to review all documents as soon as possible and force a trial by summer.
"We're going to get this massive dump of social media stuff that's in Russian," defense attorney Eric Dubelier told the judge. "This is an American court."
Rhee countered that some but not all of the data in Russian was translated by the government's team, and that it was "voluminous" evidence of Concord Management's conduct and own statements. The data included email and other accounts, she said, that spoke to the internal operations of the alleged conspiracy involving Concord Management, the Internet Research Agency and 13 Russians including an oligarch known as "Putin's chef."
"It is not a data dump, your honor," she said.
Concord Management, the only defendant among 16 named in the indictment to make an appearance in the US court, has pleaded not guilty in the case.
The criminal case against Concord Management and Catering has gotten so heated between the special counsel's office and the defense attorney that Dubelier flared up at Rhee, saying it was "bulls***" to her moments after the judge left the courtroom in Wednesday's hearing.
During the hearing, Dubelier described a plan of attacking the prosecutors' case from all angles. His team would challenge the constitutionality of the charge Concord faces from multiple fronts and would attack the authority of the special counsel's office both "generally and specifically," he said.
The hearing was the first time both sides have appeared before US District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who will oversee the case as it progresses to trial. Concord Management, accused of funding a Russian effort to influence American voters over social media, pleaded not guilty before a magistrate judge last week to a conspiracy charge.
In the hearing Wednesday, Rhee said the special counsel would seek a protective order barring wider dissemination of data the defendants will receive in the case.
She said lawyers hadn't been able to discuss that request before the hearing, because Dubelier had hung up on her team 9 minutes into a call they had last Friday, which was scheduled to last an hour. Dubelier said he "resents" Rhee's representation of the call.
"I said how do you know what's in it," Dubelier told the judge, referring to the massive amount of online data in Russian. "They didn't want to talk to me anymore."